OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION US101/OR540 ADA CURB RAMPS (COOS BAY/NORTH BEND), PHASE 2

Qualifications due: May 28, 2025 @ 9:30 AM

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Contract Number: 15578

Project Name: US101/OR540 ADA Curb Ramps (Coos Bay/North Bend), Phase 2

Closing Date/Time: Statement of Qualifications – May 28, 2025 at 9:30 AM via OregonBuys

ODOT Single Point of Contact: Megan Saunders

Email: megan.saunders@odot.oregon.gov

Informational Meeting: Virtual meeting on April 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM. Please see Section 2.03 of the RFQ for more information.

SOLICITATION DOCUMENTS, attachments, and if any, addenda and letters of clarification for the Request for Qualifications, are available for download only from the OregonBuys system https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/. Proposers shall be responsible for checking OregonBuys for addenda and letters of clarification during the solicitation.

Published March 28, 2025.