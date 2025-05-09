ODOT US97: MP 146.02 NB – BEND SCALE HOUSE BYPASS CAMERA PROJECT

Published 12:50 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

ODOT

Bids due: May 12, 2025 @ 1:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013131

Project name: US97: MP 146.02 NB – Bend Scale House Bypass Camera Project

Bid due date and time: May 12, 2025 1:00 PM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Joni Sirovatka, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-207-7265

Contact email: Joni.a.sirovatka@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published April 29, 2025

