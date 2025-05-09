ODOT REPAIR FAILED CULVERT 99E OREGON CITY

Published 11:27 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By kristinehumphries

ODOT

REPAIR FAILED CULVERT 99E OREGON CITY

Bids due: May 19, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013496

Project name: Repair Failed Culvert 99E Oregon City

Bid due date and time: May 19, 2025 at 2:00pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-910-9609

Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published May 9, 2025.

More Bid notices

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEACH PORTABLE DEMO

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION US101/OR540 ADA CURB RAMPS (COOS BAY/NORTH BEND), PHASE 2

EUGENE WATER & ELECTRIC BOARD WILLAMETTE RIVER INTAKE AND WATER TREATMENT PLANT ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL

Print Article