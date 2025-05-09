ODOT OR140: CULVERT REPAIR PROJECT, MP 73.09 TO MP 95.031 Published 11:28 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Bids due: May 14, 2025 @ 1:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013506

Project name: OR140: Culvert Repair Project, MP 73.09 to MP 95.031

Bid due date and time: 5/14/2025 1:00 PM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Joni Sirovatka, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-207-7265

Contact email: Joni.a.sirovatka@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published May 6, 2025