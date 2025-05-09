ODOT MBM OR99E AT COLUMBIA RIVER SLOUGH Published 10:54 am Friday, May 9, 2025

ODOT

MBM OR99E AT COLUMBIA RIVER SLOUGH

Bids due: May 21, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013290

Project name: MBM OR99E at Columbia River Slough

Bid due date and time: May 21, 2025, at 2:00pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-910-9609

Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published May 9, 2025.