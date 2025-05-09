ODOT MBM OR99E AT COLUMBIA RIVER SLOUGH
Published 10:54 am Friday, May 9, 2025
ODOT
MBM OR99E AT COLUMBIA RIVER SLOUGH
Bids due: May 21, 2025 @ 2:00 PM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013290
Project name: MBM OR99E at Columbia River Slough
Bid due date and time: May 21, 2025, at 2:00pm
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 503-910-9609
Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published May 9, 2025.