ODOT BEND NORTH BRIDGE CORRIDOR TREATMENT Published 11:15 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Bids due: May 22, 2025 @ 10:00 AM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013740

Project name: Bend North Bridge Corridor Treatment

Bid due date and time: 05/22/2025 @ 10:00 AM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-569-8793

Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

