MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON ROCKY POINT CULVERT REPAIR Published 1:03 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

ROCKY POINT CULVERT REPAIR

Bids due: May 13, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Invitation to Bid (ITB) Sourcing Event No.: ITB-154-2025

Sourcing Event Name: Rocky Point Culvert Repair

Bids due by 2:00 P.M. on: May 13, 2025

Pre-Bid Conference: A optional Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 1:30 PM virtually at:

https://meet.google.com/qqr-jdvf-dxw

or dial: (US) +1 337-359-2368 PIN: 904 711 349#

Rocky Point Culvert Repair

SUMMARY: Multnomah County’s Transportation Department is seeking bids to perform grading, install new culvert and drainage pipe.

ITB AVAILABILITY:

To access the Sourcing Event, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities. Bids must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a bid. Bids are accepted until, but not after, 2:00 PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Prequalification of Bidders with ODOT is required on this project in accordance with 00120.00 of the General Conditions for Construction for Multnomah County. All applications or amendments must be submitted to ODOT at least 10 days before Bid Opening date. Applications may be downloaded from the ODOT website at: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/business/procurement/pages/bid_award.aspx. ODOT. The Class of Work is: Earthwork & Drainage

All bidders must comply with the requirements of BOLI as stated in the prevailing wage law in ORS 279C 800-870. Details of compliance are available from Purchasing, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 320, Portland, OR 97214, (503) 988-5111.

No bid will be considered unless bidder is registered with the Construction Contractors Board as required by ORS 701.055 or licensed by the State Landscape Contractors Board as required by ORS 671.530.

No bid will be considered unless accompanied by a surety bond, certified check, or a cashiers check payable to Multnomah County for the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the aggregate bid.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements, and to reject any or all bids or to cancel the solicitation if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

Brian R. Smith, Manager

Multnomah County Purchasing

501 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 320

Portland, OR 97214

MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING

Published April 11, 2025

