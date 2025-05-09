MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON PEER SUPPORTED EMPLOYMENT NORTHSTAR CLUBHOUSE Published 11:13 am Friday, May 9, 2025

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

PEER SUPPORTED EMPLOYMENT NORTHSTAR CLUBHOUSE

Proposals due: June 3, 2025 @ 4:00 PM

NOTICE OF INTENT

Notice of Intent (NOI) Sourcing Event No: NOI-181-2025

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: June 3, 2025

SUMMARY:

The Multnomah County Health Department, MCHD, Community Mental Health Program (CMHP) is seeking Proposals from whom it may purchase a clubhouse model, peer run supported employment.

NOI AVAILABILITY:

To access the NOI, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Notice of Intent (NOI) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING

Published May 9, 2025