MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL Published 1:04 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: May 14, 2025

Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be an Optional pre-proposal conference for this sourcing event on April

23, 2025 at 10:00AM PT

Google Meet joining info

Video call link:

meet.google.com/bey-nzbx-dhg

Or dial: (US) +1 267-485-1214 PIN: 535 927 596#

SUMMARY: The Multnomah County Health Department is seeking Proposers from qualified companies to provide biohazardous medical waste collection, transportation and disposal.

RFP AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

Published April 11, 2025