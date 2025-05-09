MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL
Published 1:04 pm Friday, May 9, 2025
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL
Proposals due: May 14, 2025 @ 4:00 PM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-152-2025
Sourcing Event Name: Harm Reduction Biohazardous Medical Waste Collection, Transportation and Disposal
Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: May 14, 2025
Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be an Optional pre-proposal conference for this sourcing event on April
23, 2025 at 10:00AM PT
Google Meet joining info
Video call link:
Or dial: (US) +1 267-485-1214 PIN: 535 927 596#
Harm Reduction Biohazardous Medical Waste Collection, Transportation and Disposal
SUMMARY: The Multnomah County Health Department is seeking Proposers from qualified companies to provide biohazardous medical waste collection, transportation and disposal.
RFP AVAILABILITY:
To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.
Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.
Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING
Published April 11, 2025