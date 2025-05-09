More than 300 apartments, new retail, proposed to replace former Tanasbourne Macy’s in Hillsboro Published 8:32 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Now vacant, the Macy’s building where shoppers flocked for years in Hillsboro’s The Streets of Tanasbourne could soon give way to more than 300 apartments and new ground-floor retail.

Owners of the shopping mall envision tearing down the former department store at 2055 N.E. Allie Ave. to make room for Broadstone Tanasbourne — a six-story, mixed-use housing development with “a modern material palette,” a spokesperson told the News-Times.

Current plans call for a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. While specific details remain limited, initial plans include a large resident lobby, on-site amenities and approximately 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail facing the mall.

The development would also introduce 12,000 square feet of new public open space, which the spokesperson described as a way of “enhancing the pedestrian experience and providing new ways to interact with adjacent retail.”

“The pedestrian-friendly space aims to incorporate a mix of passive landscaped areas, flexible seating, improved lighting and other features to create a safe and more vibrant experience for residents and visitors alike,” the spokesperson sent in a release to the News-Times.

Positioning Broadstone Tanasbourne as a step toward the mall’s future, ownership is also eyeing broader upgrades to the shopping center — including façade improvements, refreshed landscaping and the addition of “pedestrian-oriented active plazas” throughout the site.

“Altogether, Broadstone Tanasbourne at the Streets represents a transformative step toward infusing new life into the community, ensuring a resilient future and reimagining how people live, shop and gather in a lively suburban lifestyle destination center,” the spokesperson said.

The project team is currently in the process of working through Hillsboro permit approvals, with a goal to start construction in late 2025. According to the spokesperson, the development is expected to take around two years to complete.

Originally opened in 2004 as a Meier & Frank, the Hillsboro Macy’s served as a longtime anchor at the Streets of Tanasbourne before being named one of 66 of the chain’s locations slated to close nationwide in early 2025.