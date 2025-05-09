METRO PARKS AND NATURE FOREST STAND ASSESSMENT ON-CALL Published 12:54 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

METRO PARKS AND NATURE

FOREST STAND ASSESSMENT ON-CALL

Proposals due: May 22, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 4435

The Parks and Nature Department of Metro, a metropolitan service district organized under the laws of the State of Oregon and the Metro Charter, located at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, is hereby requesting sealed proposals for Forest Stand Assessment On-Call for various parks and natural areas.

DEADLINE, NAME AND TITLE OF PERSON DESIGNATED FOR RECEIPT OF BIDS/PROPOSALS Sealed bids are due no later than 2:00 p.m., May 22, 2025, via the BidLocker website, link below.

PROPOSAL MEETING

A voluntary pre-bid conference for all potential prime contractors is scheduled on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 am via Zoom. Interested sub-contractors are also invited.

Metro Procurement is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: RFP 4435 Forest Stand Assessment On-Call Pre-Proposal Meeting

Time: May 6, 2025 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86141893557?pwd=pWbNkeawyJqvWWrPd6GfPLudBa8moO.1

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE WORK

Services provided through the Forest Stand Assessment On-Call contract will support Metro’s goals in managing habitat types such as upland forests, riparian forests, as well as oak woodlands. The focus of work will be centered around providing professional services to support the implementation of forest management and forest restoration projects. Implementation of restoration projects planned or developed through the Forest Stand Assessment On-Call agreements will be completed under Metro’s Natural Area Habitat Restoration On-Call contracts.

WHERE TO FIND DOCUMENTS

Solicitation documents can be viewed and downloaded from BidLocker at the link below: https://bidlocker.us/details/4976_Rfp_4435___Forest_Stand_Assessment_On_Call

LEGAL REQUIREMENTS

Metro may accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and service disabled veteran owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services. Metro Local Contract Review Board Rules require all Bidders to follow and document a specific outreach effort to State-certified Minority, Emerging. Women-owned and Service Disabled Veteran owned Businesses. Certification of good faith compliance and a declaration of any actual utilization pursuant to both programs are required at the time of Bid Opening.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

