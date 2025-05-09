METRO ERP/HCM SYSTEM REPLACEMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION Published 11:59 am Friday, May 9, 2025

METRO

ERP/HCM SYSTEM REPLACEMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION

Proposals due: June 18, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 4428

Metro, a metropolitan service district organized under the laws of the State of Oregon and the Metro Charter, located at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, is hereby requesting sealed proposals for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Implementation Services: Financial, Human Capital Management (HCM)/Payroll.

Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 p.m., June 18, 2025, via the BidLocker website, https://bidlocker.us/details/4777

A voluntary pre-proposal conference for all potential proposers is scheduled on May 8. 2025, at 11:30 am. Zoom link can be found in the RFP documents. Interested sub-contractors are also invited.

Metro is seeking proposals from qualified Software Developers and Implementation Partners to deliver a modern, cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution tailored to meet the evolving need of our organization. At a minimum, the new system will replace our core financial and Human Resources/ Payroll platforms. Additionally, we aim to elevate and modernize other critical business processes (such as procurement and scheduling) to enhance efficiency, scalability, and service delivery.

Solicitation documents can be viewed and downloaded from BidLocker at the link below: https://bidlocker.us/details/4777

Metro may accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and veteran-owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

Published May 2, 2025