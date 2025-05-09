METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Published 11:27 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By kristinehumphries

METRO COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S WORK GROUP ON FUTURE SHS IMPLEMENTATION

4:00 p.m., Monday, May 12th, 2025

The May 12th Metro Council President’s Work Group on Future Supportive Housing Services (SHS) Implementation will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom –Webinar ID: 856 5978 6862:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85659786862

Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 13th, 2025

The May 13th Council Work Session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION

7:30 a.m., Thursday, May 15th, 2025

The May 15th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437:

https://zoom.us/j/91720995437

Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 15th, 2025

The May 15th Council Meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 and will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992

This Council Meeting will adjourn to a Work Session. The Work Session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 and will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

For more agendas & information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Published May 9, 2025.

More Bid notices

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEACH PORTABLE DEMO

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION US101/OR540 ADA CURB RAMPS (COOS BAY/NORTH BEND), PHASE 2

EUGENE WATER & ELECTRIC BOARD WILLAMETTE RIVER INTAKE AND WATER TREATMENT PLANT ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL

Print Article