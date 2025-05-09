EUGENE WATER & ELECTRIC BOARD WILLAMETTE RIVER INTAKE AND WATER TREATMENT PLANT ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES Published 1:06 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Proposals due: May 15, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP #25-022-PSC

The Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) requests proposals from engineering consulting firms interested in providing engineering, design, and construction management services for EWEB’s Willamette River Intake and Water Treatment Plant Project. EWEB is one of the largest water utilities in the Pacific Northwest that relies on a single source of water. To increase resiliency and reliability, EWEB is developing a second source of potable water supply on the Willamette River in Glenwood, OR. The project will include the design and construction of a new intake structure, raw water pump station, associated raw water pipelines, treatment plant, finished water pump station, associated yard and outfall piping, stormwater treatment facilities, a new administrative building, and a new 36-inch transmission system to connect to EWEB’s existing water distribution system. Proposals shall be submitted on the State of Oregon – OregonBuys website (https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/), before, 2:00 PM, Thursday May 15th, 2025. (Emailed responses will not be accepted.) Proposals will not be accepted after this hour and date. RFP documents may be obtained by downloading the RFP documents from the State of Oregon’s bid site (“OregonBuys”): https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/. (Search for bid # 25-022-PSC). For navigation help, please call 1-855-800-5046.) All proposals shall be submitted as set forth in Section 1 – Instructions to Proposers. EWEB is not responsible for proposals submitted in any manner, format or to any delivery point other than as required by the Solicitation Document. No proposal may be withdrawn after the hour set for the opening thereof until the elapse of ninety (90) days from the date and time set for opening. EWEB reserves the right to waive any or all informalities and irregularities (EWEB Rule 3-0470) and may cancel the Request for Proposals or reject any or all proposals pursuant to EWEB Rule 3-0640.

Date: April 2nd, 2025

Wendy Lopez, Purchasing Contact

Published April 8, 2025