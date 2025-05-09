CITY OF TROUTDALE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Published 12:54 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

CITY OF TROUTDALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CASE FILE NO. LU-0008-2025 PA

Amendments to the Troutdale Development Code

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Troutdale Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter below on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the Kellogg Community Room, located within the Troutdale Police Community Center at 234 Kendall Court.

PROPOSAL: At this hearing, the Planning Commission will consider Text Amendments to the City’s Municipal and Development Codes to adopt new Climate-Friendly Equitable Communities regulations as mandated by the State of Oregon. The proposed text amendments will implement the following Oregon Administrative Rules:

• Reduction of Parking Mandates for Development Types (OAR 660-012-0430)

• Parking Reform Near Transit Corridors (OAR 660-012-0440)

• Parking Reform in Climate-Friendly Areas (OAR 660-012-0435)

• Electric Vehicle Charging (EV) (OAR 660-012-0410)

• Parking Regulation Improvements (OAR 660-012-0405)

• Reducing the Burden of Parking Mandates (OAR 660-012-0425)

• Parking Management Alternative Approaches (OAR 660-012-0445)

Section 6.1100 of the Troutdale Development Code (TDC) contains the applicable approval criteria for text amendments.

The TDC may be viewed online at https://library.municode.com/or/troutdale/codes/development_code or in the Planning Division office.

The complete application, staff report, and responses to all related criteria for this application will be available by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing in person or on Zoom (instructions below) and will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning the proposal. Testimony can be provided in person, online via ZOOM, or submitted in writing prior to the meeting.

Written Testimony: If you would like to submit written testimony ahead of the hearing, please send your testimony via email to comdev@troutdaleoregon.gov. Testimony received prior to 8:00 am on the day of the hearing will be posted to the agenda packet online. Testimony received after 8:00 am on the day of the hearing will be forwarded to the Planning Commission either before or during the meeting. Please note that the Planning Commission may have limited time to review any written testimony received after 8:00 am on the day of the public hearing. Please reference the case file no. on all written testimony.

Online Testimony: Please contact the Planning Division at 503-674-7229 or by email at comdev@troutdaleoregon.gov if you would like more information on how to join the Zoom virtual meeting. Members of the public using Zoom will not be able to share their screen during the meeting. Testimony should avoid repetition of issues and should be based on the application or on the approval criteria listed above. Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 197.797 provides that under certain circumstances, the record may remain open, or a continuance may be granted upon the request of a participant. Telephone conversations cannot be accepted as testimony.

General comments, requests, and inquiries not related to the hearing can be emailed to comdev@troutdaleoregon.gov.

Pursuant to ORS 197.797, failure to raise an issue at the final evidentiary hearing, or by close of the record, in person or by letter, or failure to provide statements or evidence sufficient to afford the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Use Board of Appeals based on that issue.

For more information, contact Erika Palmer, Community Development Director, at 503-674-7228 or by email at erika.palmer@troutdaleoregon.gov.

Published April 30, 2025.