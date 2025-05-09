CITY OF SANDY CONSTRUCTION OF DEER POINTE PARK Published 12:50 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

CITY OF SANDY

CONSTRUCTION OF DEER POINTE PARK

Bids due: May 22, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Bid Live: Thursday, May 1st, 2025

Optional Virtual Pre-bid meeting: Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at 9:00am

Bids Due: Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 by 2:00pm

For more information and to learn how to obtain the Invitation to Bid packet, click here:

https://www.ci.sandy.or.us/rfps

Published April 29, 2025 Business Tribune & April 30, 2025 Sandy Post.