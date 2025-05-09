CITY OF SANDY CONSTRUCTION OF DEER POINTE PARK
Published 12:50 pm Friday, May 9, 2025
1 of 1
CITY OF SANDY
CONSTRUCTION OF DEER POINTE PARK
Bids due: May 22, 2025 @ 2:00 PM
INVITATION TO BID
Bid Live: Thursday, May 1st, 2025
Optional Virtual Pre-bid meeting: Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at 9:00am
Bids Due: Thursday, May 22nd, 2025 by 2:00pm
For more information and to learn how to obtain the Invitation to Bid packet, click here:
https://www.ci.sandy.or.us/rfps
Published April 29, 2025 Business Tribune & April 30, 2025 Sandy Post.