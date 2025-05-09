CITY OF SALEM, OREGON PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT MARKET STREET NE AT AGUILAS COURT NE PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS Published 1:02 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

CITY OF SALEM, OREGON

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

MARKET STREET NE AT AGUILAS COURT NE PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENTS

Bids due: May 13, 2025 @ 2:30 PM

INVITATION TO BID

The Contracts and Procurement Manager of the City of Salem will receive bids electronically through Equity Hub’s Bid Locker until but not after 2:30 p.m., (Local Time) Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read virtually using Zoom, for the project specified herein The Zoom call in information will be posted on OregonBuys at least 3 days prior to bid opening date and time.

WORK DESCRIPTION: The Work under this contract includes construction of a marked pedestrian crossing on Market Street NE with a pedestrian refuge island, overhead street illumination upgrades, pedestrian signage, pavement markings and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps.

PROCUREMENT DOCUMENTS: Bidders may obtain the bid documents by registering on the OregonBuys website and downloading them. Bidders shall consult the OregonBuys system regularly until closing date and time to avoid missing any notices. To register on OregonBuys go to https://oregonbuys.gov/. The City shall advertise all Addenda on OregonBuys. Prospective bidders are solely responsible for checking OregonBuys to determine whether or not any Addenda have been issued. Bid documents will not be mailed to prospective bidders.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: No Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for this project.

BID SUBMITTAL: Bids must be submitted on the bid forms furnished to the bidders. Completed bids must arrive electronically via Equity Hub’s Bid Locker at https://bidlocker.us/a/salem_or/BidLocker

NO LATE BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Your bid must be uploaded prior to the Closing Date and Time. The City strongly recommends that you give yourself sufficient time and at least ONE (1) day before the closing date and time to begin the uploading process and to finalize your submission. The City accepts no responsibility for non-receipt and/or delays in receipt caused by transmission and reception problems, equipment failure, or any other similar cause. Each bid is instantly sealed and will only be visible to the City after the closing date and time. Uploading large documents may take significant time, depending on the size of the file(s) and your internet connection speed. Minimum system requirements: Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox. Javascript must be enabled. Browser cookies must be enabled.

Need Help?

Please contact Equity Hub at help@equityhub.us or (267) 225-1407 for technical questions related to your submission. The Vendor Guide for Bid Locker can be found at Vendor Guide for Bid Locker.

BID SECURITY: Bid security in the amount of 10 percent of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

AWARD: The City of Salem (“City”) reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, and to postpone the award of the contract for thirty (30) days.

HUMAN RIGHTS: It is the express policy of the City that no person shall be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, marital status, familial status or domestic partnership, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or source of income as provided by Salem Revised Code Chapter 97, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other federal nondiscrimination laws. The City’s complete Title VI Plan may be viewed at (http://www.cityofsalem.net). Contracts for work under this bid will obligate the Contractor to comply with all applicable requirements of federal, state, and local civil rights and rehabilitation statutes, rules and regulations.

SOLICITATION FOR SUBCONTRACTS, INCLUDING PROCUREMENTS OF MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT: In all solicitations either by competitive bidding or negotiation made by the Contractor for work to be performed under a subcontract, including procurements of materials or leases of equipment, each potential subcontractor or supplier shall be notified by the Contractor of the Contractors obligations under a contract awarded pursuant to this bid, Salem Revised Code Chapter 97, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other federal nondiscrimination laws.

The City will provide ADA accommodations upon reasonable request to the Contracts and Procurement Manager. The City is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

CONTRACTOR DISCLOSURE: Prior to award, Contractor will be required to provide answers to the five questions stipulated in Salem Revised Code (SRC) 2.380(b).

PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Bids exceeding $50,000 are subject to ORS 279C.800 through 279C.870. Prevailing Wage Rates and necessary forms are available at http://www.oregon.gov/boli/WHD/PWR/Pages/Index.aspx. BOLI Prevailing Wage Rates for Public Works Contracts in Oregon dated January 5, 2025, including all amendments issued prior to February 03, 2025.

The Work will take place in Marion County, Region 3.

TECHNICAL QUESTIONS: Inquiries concerning the contents of the bid specifications should be directed to John Echeverri, PE, Senior Project Manager, at jecheverri@cityofsalem.net.

Shawna Self, CPPB

Contracts and Procurement Manager

BID/CONTRACT NUMBER: 245093

BID CLOSING/OPENING: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 2:30 pm (Local Time)

Published April 18, 2025