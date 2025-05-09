CITY OF PORTLAND EAST PRECINCT ROOF REPLACEMENT Published 11:30 am Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 1

CITY OF PORTLAND

EAST PRECINCT ROOF REPLACEMENT

Bids due: May 29, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

CONSTRUCTION BIDS ARE DUE BY 2:00 PM

ALL BIDS WILL BE OPENED AT 2:00 PM

CONSTRUCTION

On all construction projects the successful bidder shall be required to certify that he/she is in compliance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 or the Davis Bacon Act, 40 USC § 3141 to 3148 relative to prevailing wage rates.

On projects where bidders are required to be prequalified, the bidder must be prequalified by Procurement Services in the stated category for an amount equal to the amount shown in the project description in this advertisement. Additional prequalification requirements may be described in the project specifications. A prequalification application must be filed with Procurement Services at least ten (10) calendar days prior to the last day for receipt of bids, unless stated otherwise in the bid documents.

All construction bids are due by 2:00 PM on the date listed. Additional forms disclosing first tier subcontractors are due by 4:00 PM. Bids will be received and opened publicly at 2:00 PM on the closing date and at the location listed.

The City encourages bidding by COBID certified firms and will assist such firms to understand and participate in the forma l bidding processes.

BID NO. DESCRIPTION

00002544 East Precinct Roof Replacement. For plans and specifications download at site http://procure.portlandoregon.gov. For bidding information contact Alex Miller at alexzandria.miller@portlandoregon.gov. MANDATORY PREBID MEETING: May 13, 2025, Time 10:30 AM., Location: 737 SE 106th Ave., Portland, OR 97216. BIDS DUE ELECTRONICALLY BY 2:00 P.M. on May 29, 2025 via http://procure.portlandoregon.gov.

Published May 6, 2025.