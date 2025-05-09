CITY OF FAIRVIEW NEW PRODUCTION WELL NO. 10 PROJECT Published 11:31 am Friday, May 9, 2025

CITY OF FAIRVIEW

NEW PRODUCTION WELL NO. 10 PROJECT

Bids due Wednesday, June 4, 2025, BY 2:00 PM

Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting & Site Visit Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Fairview is requesting bids from contractors qualified and interested in providing construction services to the City for the New Production Well No. 10 Construction Project.

The project generally consists of furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment necessary for the construction of a new 1,400-gpm Production Well No. 10, including site, utilities, and other miscellaneous works as shown and specified in the Contract Documents.

The Invitation to Bid may be viewed or obtained from the City of Fairview, Public Works Office located at 1300 NE Village Street, Fairview, Oregon 97024; or by emailing Hutchesonp@fairvieworegon.gov. All questions should be directed to Patti Hutcheson at phone number 503-674-6222 or by emailing Hutchesonp@fairvieworegon.gov. Responses to questions will be summarized in writing to all prospective bid respondents.

Published: May 6, 2025 Online and May 9, 2025 Business Tribune.