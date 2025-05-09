C-TRAN 2025-39-ITB-I.T.-DEVELOPMENT STACK AND TESTING EQUIPMENT Published 12:52 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

2025-39-ITB-I.T.-DEVELOPMENT STACK AND TESTING EQUIPMENT

Bids due: May 22, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Clark County Public Transportation Beneit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued an Invitation to Bid for the goods purchases for the Development Stack and Testing Equipment. Interested bidders seeking to learn about C-TRAN’s Strategic Sourcing Solution for bid submittal electronically may attend the virtual pre-bid meeting via the hyperlink below. There will be no pre-bid meeting for this sourcing event. This ITB may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested bidders will be required to register to submit their bid via the Workday Strategic Sourcing. Bids will be due Tuesday, May 22, 2025.

