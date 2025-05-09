C-TRAN 2025-29-ITB-OPR-TRANSIT BUS BARRIER PURCHASE

Published 12:53 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By kristinehumphries

C-TRAN

2025-29-ITB-OPR-TRANSIT BUS BARRIER PURCHASE

Bids due: May 13, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Clark County Public Transportation Beneit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued an Invitation to Bid for C-TRAN’s Bus Barrier Purchase. There will be no pre-bid meeting for this sourcing event. This ITB may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested bidders will be required to register to submit their bid via the Workday Strategic Sourcing. Bids will be due Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Published April 25 & May 2, 2025.

More Bid notices

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEACH PORTABLE DEMO

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION US101/OR540 ADA CURB RAMPS (COOS BAY/NORTH BEND), PHASE 2

EUGENE WATER & ELECTRIC BOARD WILLAMETTE RIVER INTAKE AND WATER TREATMENT PLANT ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON HARM REDUCTION BIOHAZARDOUS MEDICAL WASTE COLLECTION, TRANSPORTATION AND DISPOSAL

Print Article