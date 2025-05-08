Redmond to begin accepting cannabis dispensary applications Published 11:29 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Cannabis dispensary applicants have 10 days to submit their applications to the city of Redmond, starting on Tuesday.

Three applicants will be selected to open marijuana dispensaries in the city, which ensures the limit of one per 10,000 residents is met, according to the city.

Winning applicants will be notified of the zoning verification no later than May 30, according to the city. Once zoning approval is given, the applicant can begin the comprehensive process of submitting a business plan, building design and merchandizing plans and background background checks.

Interested applicants can learn more about the requirements for operating a dispensary in Redmond as well as obtain a Land Use Verification application, the first of a three-part application process, on the city’s website at www.redmondoregon.gov/retailmarijuana.

More than half of Redmond voters approved allowing dispensaries in the city in the November 2024 election. The city established the regulatory framework to operate cannabis dispensaries in Redmond, according to the city.